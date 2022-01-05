As for Taiwan, while some Chinese settled there as early as the 7th century, they were vastly outnumbered by the aboriginal inhabitants. In 1642, the Dutch East India Company took control of the island, known to Europeans as Formosa. Two decades later the Dutch were evicted by a Chinese rebel force that used the island as a base to resist a Manchu (i.e., Manchurian) invasion of Ming China. Only in 1683 did the Manchus take the island, inaugurating two centuries of mainland Chinese rule. But in 1895 China’s defeat in the Sino-Japanese War led to Japan’s annexation of Taiwan; Japanese troops crushed a Taiwanese attempt to declare independence. In 1945, after the end of World War II, Taiwan was incorporated into Chiang Kai-shek’s Chinese nationalist regime. Two years later, Nationalist troops brutally suppressed an indigenous uprising. When the Communists seized power in Beijing in 1949, Chiang fled to Taiwan with his remaining forces.