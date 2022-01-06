Another difficulty with this anniversary is that the date being marked is a Harrowing, Sad Event That Did Happen nestled inside a Much Worse Event That Did Not Happen. It’s a commingling of terror and relief not seen since Guy Fawkes. Unused as we are to commemorating bad things that did not fully come to fruition, we are settling for forgetting key aspects of what happened while insisting that this sort of thing could never happen here again, or, as we prefer to call it, “how American History has always been taught.”