It’s not a celebration, nor is it the kind of thing we are absolutely confident was a one-time horror that will never occur again, nor is it a birthday. Paper is usually recommended for first anniversaries, but nobody has been cooperating with the select committee. Red flags are another option. If this is the first of many similar occasions, a starter from a set of matching items (impeachments seemed good, but went nowhere) might be preferable. I hope it isn’t!
Another difficulty with this anniversary is that the date being marked is a Harrowing, Sad Event That Did Happen nestled inside a Much Worse Event That Did Not Happen. It’s a commingling of terror and relief not seen since Guy Fawkes. Unused as we are to commemorating bad things that did not fully come to fruition, we are settling for forgetting key aspects of what happened while insisting that this sort of thing could never happen here again, or, as we prefer to call it, “how American History has always been taught.”
Besides, it’s important to remember that although, on the surface, this appears to be the work exclusively of people who were upset that Donald Trump had not won the election, egged on by Donald Trump, watched passively by Donald Trump (who lots of people thought possessed the power to stop it by issuing a statement he simply refused for a long time to issue), there must be some way to make it the fault of both sides.
For instance, all the people who stormed the Capitol, threatened the lives of the men and women in Congress, and wanted to hang the vice president, were Trump supporters, but today President Biden is the one giving a speech reminding us of the events and saying the insurrectionists were holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy,” which is just as threatening and bad if you have no conception of what “just as” means. Seems like everyone has been using mean, scary words!
We at least know Republicans will be observing this somber date by holding a moment of silence (when asked to denounce any of the events that transpired that day), and another moment of silence (when reminded that some of them did in fact denounce the insurrection on the day when it actually happened), followed by a moment of denouncing the person who is most to blame for all the bad blood that followed from that day: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).
The rest of us will sit here hoping that more undemocratic things won’t keep happening and that the Real Americans who view votes cast in a presidential election as more of a nonbinding suggestion don’t continue to gain footholds around the country. Some voting rights legislation would be a lovely way to mark this anniversary, come to think of it, but we might just get a filibuster, instead.
It’s a puzzle. What do you get the country that has it all, and could have it all taken away?