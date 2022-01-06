The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interests as more important than his country’s interests, than America’s interests. And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can’t accept he lost. [...]

You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t obey the law only when it’s convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies. Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy. They didn’t come here out of patriotism or principle. They came here in rage. Not in service of America, but rather in service of one man.