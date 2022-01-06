While it had been reported that he would discuss the vital voting rights legislation now in Congress, Biden made the wise decision to set that aside for another day. Instead, he focused on the lie that made the insurrection possible and continues to pulse inside our politics like a cancerous tumor: the idea that Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election.
We have been far too easy on those who embrace or even simply tolerate this idea, perhaps because it has completely taken over the Republican Party, and we still approach any question on which Republicans and Democrats disagree as though it must be given an even-handed, both-sides treatment.
That has to end, and what many journalists do — simply point out the fact that Biden won the election when quoting a Republican who says otherwise — is not nearly enough. We have to treat those who claim Trump won in precisely the same way we do those who say the earth is flat or that Hitler had some good ideas. They are not only deluded, they are either participating in, or at the very least directly enabling, an assault on our system of government with terrifying implications for the future. They are America’s enemies. And they have to be treated that way.
Thankfully, Biden seems to have come to understand the urgency of the situation and the importance of calling out Trump directly and not mincing words about his lie. Here’s part of what he said Thursday morning:
The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He’s done so because he values power over principle. Because he sees his own interests as more important than his country’s interests, than America’s interests. And because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy or our Constitution. He can’t accept he lost. [...]You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t obey the law only when it’s convenient. You can’t be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies. Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who instigated and incited, and those who called on them to do so, held a dagger at the throat of America and American democracy. They didn’t come here out of patriotism or principle. They came here in rage. Not in service of America, but rather in service of one man.
That dagger is still held at democracy’s throat. The lie about 2020 justifies and enables all the things Republicans are doing now to establish the means and the willingness to overturn the next election if they don’t like the results. It maintains the sense of chaos and injustice, a world gone so mad that no tactic is out of bounds to restore Republicans to their rightful place in power.
Yet offering calm and lucid explanations of the facts about 2020 has clearly failed. Polls regularly show that most Republicans believe Trump was the true winner.
And Republican politicians feed that delusion every day. A review by The Post found that those who embrace Trump’s lie include “69 candidates for governor in 30 states, as well as 55 candidates for the U.S. Senate, 13 candidates for state attorney general and 18 candidates for secretary of state in places where that person is the state’s top election official."
Don’t forget that just hours after the mob smashed into the Capitol, 147 Republicans in the House and Senate voted against certifying the election results. HuffPost recently asked all 147 if they regretted their votes, and not one said yes. Most refused to answer, and only two, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), would admit that Biden won fairly.
Most of the Republicans who know better try to finesse things by saying that, well, Biden is the president, whether he was elected or not, or that we have to change the rules to suppress Democratic votes and give partisan Republicans more control over the machinery of elections so that people will “trust” the process. But they know that without the foundational lie that Trump was the true 2020 winner, the rage of the Republican electorate — which they’re counting on to maintain and expand their power — might dissipate. So the lie must live.
They also know that the lie of 2020 is the fuel and justification for their emerging plans to take the 2024 presidential election for Trump by whatever means necessary, including simply overruling the will of the voters should they choose to reelect Biden.
That’s why every Republican must be asked this question, plainly and publicly: Who was the true winner of the 2020 election?
If they don’t say “Joe Biden,” that should be the most important thing we know about them, the fact of their identity that gets repeated every time their name is mentioned. We should treat it as something so outside the pale that it would be malpractice not to make it the center of all discussion of any person who takes that position.
They should not be treated like legitimate contenders for power. They should not be invited on television or interviewed in print, except to submit to intense questioning about why they propagate a lie that does so much damage and promotes so much chaos. They should be treated as the contemptible villains they are.
I don’t have any illusions that doing so will immediately make it impossible for all these toxic liars and enablers to win their next election, any more than Biden’s speech will cause Republicans to renounce the error of their ways. But we have to do it nonetheless. If we treat this lie and the threat it represents as anything but an emergency, we make ourselves complicit in democracy’s downfall.