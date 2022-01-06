That Biden was compelled to ask his fellow Americans to close their eyes and recall the events of Jan. 6 is a measure of how far the GOP has gone in lying and distorting history. Similarly, it was commentary on the extent of the "big lie" that Biden had to take the time to reiterate that courts rejected every claim of fraud, that every audit confirmed the election results and that every winning Republican accepted the legitimacy of their own elections (despite appearing on the same ballot as Trump). In a simple but effective phrase, he said, “You can’t love your country only when you win.”