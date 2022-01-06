This increase allows Japan to significantly modernize and expand its military, especially its navy. Japan is beefing up its maritime capabilities across the board, but especially important is its decision to retrofit two helicopter carriers into small aircraft carriers that will carry the state-of-the-art F-35. When those ships are complete, Japan will be able to project power well south of its island bases, including contesting Chinese influence in the waters around Taiwan. They could also be used to protect Japan’s claims to the Senkaku Islands, a chain in the East China Sea that sits astride the sea lanes that Japan uses to import oil and natural gas from the Middle East.