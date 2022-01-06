That’s exactly right. There was no higher principle at operation on Jan. 6. This was not a battle over tax cuts, abortion, immigration, infrastructure, vaccine mandates or any other policy — none of which former president Donald Trump seems to care much about anyway, save to the extent that they are useful chum to excite his followers into a frenzy. Trump was willing to stage an assault on more than two centuries of democracy in America simply because his all-encompassing ego will not allow him to admit that he was repudiated by more than 81.2 million voters.