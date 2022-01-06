The reason much of this hand wringing comes off as disingenuous — why it’s hard to take Ibbitson seriously when he theatrically states that “a future in which the United States is no longer a stable democracy is not a future any of us want to face” or when Michael Adams, who has been writing books about the superiority of Canadian values for decades, claims “I once saw the United States as a bustling place where exciting developments of all kinds were constantly taking shape” — is because the power of Canada’s patriotic thought leaders have always thrived when fear and hatred of America are at a peak. The American Revolution, Civil War, Vietnam, the war on terrorism, and even covid-19 have all been exploited as opportunities to pump new theories of Canadian exceptionalism, and with it, new, and often highly elitist forms of state power to “protect” Canadians from the troubles to their south.