I’m a teacher myself and have endured the challenges of remote instruction as both a college professor and parent since March 2020. When schools closed early in the pandemic, I hastily devised lesson plans for my older sons, then in second grade and kindergarten. Like many others trying to make the best of a challenging situation, we banged pots in honor of front-line workers, kept journals and organized outdoor activities with neighbors — dancing to “It’s raining tacos” and waving to each other behind our masks. Like so many parents, I held on to hope that all our kids would be okay.