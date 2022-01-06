In fact, if history is any guide, Margon’s bureau won’t win the day in most internal administration battles. But if the mark of a qualified nominee is their willingness to call out their own side’s failings, Margon is a perfect fit, according to former Trump and Reagan administration official Elliott Abrams, who held this job from 1981 to 1984. Abrams worked with Margon for years to press the Obama administration (unsuccessfully) to take a more critical stance toward the autocratic government in Egypt.