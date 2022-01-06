Not everyone is being admitted for covid alone — a large portion of these patients are being admitted for other maladies that have been aggravated by covid. Both situations count as covid cases. In the day-to-day unfolding of the crisis, hospitals are seeing a marked shift to less severe illness for patients in emergency departments. One hospital official told us that while last winter 80 percent or so of those testing positive in the ER were admitted, now only about 20 or 25 percent are, and of those, a smaller share than before are admitted for covid alone. The big difference is vaccination: In areas with higher uptake, disease is less severe. A study from the Houston Methodist health-care system found that omicron patients’ median length of stay was 2.8 days, compared with 5.4 for the delta variant.