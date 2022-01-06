Voting reform is especially salient with one the Democratic Party’s key constituencies. The UMass poll reports, “Seventy-two percent of African Americans said they believe political leaders don’t want people like them to vote and 70% said they believe political leaders make voting more difficult for them than it needs to be in order to take power from them and give it to other people in society.” Two-thirds say these efforts violate their constitutional rights. If Democrats want to keep these voters engaged and turn them out in 2022, they had better keep voting rights in the conversation.