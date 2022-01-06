A new University of Massachusetts-Amherst poll finds that a majority of voters support reforms “including automatically registering voters (52%), making Election Day a national holiday (58%) and making vote-by-mail a permanent option to all registered voters (54%), all within three points of the results of a similar UMass Poll conducted in April.” In addition: “Sixty percent of respondents also support restoring voting rights to convicted felons who have served their sentences, identical to the response in April’s poll.”
Voting reform is especially salient with one the Democratic Party’s key constituencies. The UMass poll reports, “Seventy-two percent of African Americans said they believe political leaders don’t want people like them to vote and 70% said they believe political leaders make voting more difficult for them than it needs to be in order to take power from them and give it to other people in society.” Two-thirds say these efforts violate their constitutional rights. If Democrats want to keep these voters engaged and turn them out in 2022, they had better keep voting rights in the conversation.
Democratic strategists and the White House should keep in mind a few takeaways from this polling: First, making voting harder is a rotten issue for the GOP outside its MAGA base. Democrats could certainly be more explicit that Republicans are trying to protect themselves from accountability by impairing access to the ballot and attempting to make it easier to change results if they lose. This is one of those “values” issues that Democrats could discuss more, connecting themselves to the traditional American beliefs that Republicans seem to have abandoned.
Second, no one is suggesting Democrats run only on democracy issues. No doubt, pocketbook issues and the coronavirus pandemic will be front and center in the coming election cycle. But Democrats would be foolish not to make the case that Republicans have gone off the deep end and should not be entrusted with basic functioning of government. This includes voting, fair elections and the nonviolent transfer of power, as well as other issues — such as raising the debt ceiling.
Finally, Democrats who steer clear of democracy issues are missing a perfect opportunity to recapture the law-and-order issue. Garland, for example, did a good job on Wednesday explaining that since Jan. 6, violence has been “permeating so many parts of our national life that they risk becoming normalized and routine if we do not stop them. That is dangerous for people’s safety. And it is deeply dangerous for our democracy.”
Given his desire to avoid appearing partisan, Garland noted that violence and threats are “not associated with any one set of partisan or ideological views.” But it’s clear the problem is overwhelmingly a product of the toxic MAGA movement. Republican members of Congress have been the ones to use violent rhetoric and imagery. It was Republicans who pilloried state election officials when they wouldn’t change their state’s election results. And it has been MAGA vaccine deniers and those obsessed with nonexistent critical race theory in K-12 schools who have aggressively confronted local health and education officials.
Unlike the attorney general, Democrats can be blunt in identifying the party responsible for assaults on democracy and the normalization of violence. Voters concerned about crime, violence and public safety should have no confusion about which side has no standards and which party stands on the side of American democracy.