What do Novocherkassk and the violence in Kazakhstan teach us about the fate of Eurasian autocrats? The key lesson is that the main danger to post-Soviet autocracy comes not from the opposition or pro-democracy activists, but from anger at rising prices. The opposition struggle against Putin, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko and other dictators is heroic and deserves our full and unqualified support. Still, if we really want to understand what might bring Putin down, we need to focus on citizens’ pockets.