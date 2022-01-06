No doubt Trump fed the distrust, railing against “fake news.” But too many in the media validated his claims by delivering “fake news.” So, when Trump told the “big lie” — claiming the election was stolen — many Americans no longer believed the media when they said it wasn’t true. Yes, some media voices amplified Trump’s claim, and many Republican lawmakers amplified it or declined to challenge it. But journalists had so discredited themselves with years of hostile, hyperventilating coverage of Trump that millions no longer trusted them to objectively report the truth. They figured, reporters got the Trump-Russia relationship and so many other stories so wrong — why should we trust them on this?