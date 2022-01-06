But it must be noted — especially because we are discussing a member of the Trump family — that the blockchain is where no small amount of the get-rich-quick energy of the past year is residing. NFTs are the new hot thing, although as wits on Twitter are known to point out, investing in a Beanie Baby also once seemed like a can’t-miss bet. Nevertheless, many investors are jumping in without asking much in the way of questions — if they ask any at all. In fact, in our current go-go environment, it seems all but rude to ask questions. It marks you as an unsophisticated rube.