Garland also went into detail to explain the magnitude of the case — the hundred of arrests made, the thousand of hours of video reviewed, the size of the prosecutorial team. In so doing, he demonstrated that the Justice Department has not yet made its way through the lowest-level offenders. “The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last,” he vowed, adding, “We follow the physical evidence. We follow the digital evidence. We follow the money. But most important, we follow the facts ― not an agenda or an assumption.”