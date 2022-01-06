Several passages certainly should inspire confidence that he will investigate everyone involved in Jan. 6. The department, he insisted, “remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.” By stressing that people need not have been physically present, he leaves open the possibility that, for example, the former president or his coup plotters at the Willard hotel might be charged.
Indeed, he declared: “Proceedings in both chambers [for the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6] were disrupted for hours — interfering with a fundamental element of American democracy: the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. Those involved must be held accountable, and there is no higher priority for us at the Department of Justice.” He did not confine those remarks to the violence on Jan. 6, but rather echoed the legal theory advanced by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) that Trump may be guilty of “obstruction of Congress,” which would not require proof that Trump is responsible for violence.
Garland also went into detail to explain the magnitude of the case — the hundred of arrests made, the thousand of hours of video reviewed, the size of the prosecutorial team. In so doing, he demonstrated that the Justice Department has not yet made its way through the lowest-level offenders. “The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last,” he vowed, adding, “We follow the physical evidence. We follow the digital evidence. We follow the money. But most important, we follow the facts ― not an agenda or an assumption.”
One could also take comfort in his thorough debunking of the notion that the insurrection was nonviolent. He detailed the injuries, the deaths and the weapons, drawing a line to the gradual normalization of violence and threats of violence in the last year. He recounted the increase in violence and threats made against public officials, from election workers to judges to members of Congress — and even airline attendants.
The prosecution of violent crimes is not, as some Republicans outlandishly claim, an effort to thwart parents from complaining about school boards. As Garland explained, “Peacefully expressing a view or ideology — no matter how extreme — is protected by the First Amendment. But illegally threatening to harm or kill another person is not. There is no First Amendment right to unlawfully threaten to harm or kill someone.” Anyone who says otherwise is attempting to reset norms that insist on nonviolence as a necessary foundation for democracy.
He also spent time on voting rights, forcefully urging Congress to act to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot that counts. He made clear that without new legislation, the department cannot uphold the sacred right to vote. But this must include not only reforms to guarantee access to voting but also to prevent the subversion of elections — including antics such as those leading up to Jan. 6 and state laws that Republicans are contemplating to displace impartial election workers.
Garland could have been more explicit about the nonviolent elements of the coup attempt that took place before Jan. 6. He did not talk about Donald Trump’s attempts to strong-arm the Georgia secretary of state or to lean on Michigan election officials. He did not discuss the former president’s unacceptable pressure on Justice Department officials to declare the election fraudulent. And he did not talk about schemes to have the vice president violate his oath and stop the electoral vote count, although he did broadly promise to “defend our democratic institutions from attack.” His sweeping pledge to investigate interference in counting electoral votes, at the very least, did not wall-off pre-Jan. 6 as the basis for criminal investigation and prosecution.
The proof will come as the investigation runs its course. Will the former president and his cronies suffer any price for the nonviolent aspects of the attempt to overthrow the election? If not, the next John Eastman memo might be more successful. That is, Trump or some other wannabe authoritarian might use obviously disingenuous readings of the Constitution and federal laws to allow a candidate to block a legitimate winner from assuming office.
Garland’s speech should buy him some goodwill and time among defenders of democracy. But the public’s indulgence is not unlimited. If the facts support prosecution of Trump and his immediate circle for obstruction of Congress, violent or nonviolent, Garland will be hard-pressed not to proceed.