The America the Beautiful initiative responds to an urgent call to action by scientists and conservationists around the world to protect nature and wildlife. When coupled with the challenges of achieving the Chesapeake Bay Program’s goals to protect forests and expand tree canopy, conservationists in Maryland — including the authors of this opinion — were surprised to learn that NASA, a federal agency, plans to divest a 105-acre forested property from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt. It was even more shocking to discover that rather than protecting this valuable forestland known as “Area 400” and transferring it to the Patuxent Research Refuge (PRR), directly adjacent to the property and owned by another federal agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, NASA’s intent is to sell the property on the open market. On Dec. 27, the Public Buildings Reform Board concurred, recommending its “disposal.”