But this is not 2020 or 2021. Vaccines are widely available for all who want them. Those who receive them are highly protected against severe illness from covid-19, and a booster adds additional protection. Omicron, now more than 95 percent of all infections in the United States, is considerably milder than previous iterations. Moreover, high-quality masks protect the wearer, even if others around them aren’t consistently masking. A teacher who makes use of these protective measures is unlikely to contract the coronavirus from the classroom and extremely unlikely to become seriously ill.