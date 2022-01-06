The split-screen on the issue is astounding. On one hand, governors in Texas, Georgia and Iowa are actively fighting mask mandates in schools. Florida’s surgeon general is discouraging the use of covid-19 tests for school kids. And rampant right-wing disinformation has contributed to low vaccine uptake among children.
Meanwhile, left-wing activists are pushing for schools to remain closed. Chicago’s teachers union has successfully shut down in-person instruction in the city, even though more than 90 percent of school staff are fully vaccinated, indoor masking is required and the city is recording less than half the deaths than during previous peaks. The union is insisting on remote learning until a host of demands are met, including testing of all students and teachers and a lower than 10 percent citywide test positivity rate.
Neither side is following the science. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has compiled dozens of studies that show schools can be some of the safest places in terms of covid-19. Research from North Carolina, Utah and Missouri have shown that even when community infection rates are high, there was minimal school-related transmission in districts that implemented protective measures.
It’s wrong for politicians to stop the use of readily available mitigation measures such as masks. But it’s equally wrong to argue that unless every protection is in place, schools cannot remain open.
To be clear, as a mother who is sending her 4-year-old son back to preschool, I want every possible protection in place. I wish that he were vaccinated, and all his classmates and teachers too. I’d love to have twice weekly testing. It would be wonderful if the school had state-of-the-art ventilation.
That’s not reality. My son’s school, like many around the country, is trying its best, but it can’t expedite vaccines or create tests. While masks are required, I know that young kids don’t always keep them on. Yet, my husband and I decided to send our son to school, not because it’s perfectly safe — nothing is — but because of the value of in-person instruction.
What about teachers, who may not feel safe returning to work? I have a lot of sympathy for them. My mother was a longtime public school teacher in Los Angeles who battled cancer while instructing in cramped classrooms. Early on in the pandemic, I advocated for schools to be closed out of concern for teachers, school staff and their families, and I fought for teachers to be prioritized for vaccines.
But this is not 2020 or 2021. Vaccines are widely available for all who want them. Those who receive them are highly protected against severe illness from covid-19, and a booster adds additional protection. Omicron, now more than 95 percent of all infections in the United States, is considerably milder than previous iterations. Moreover, high-quality masks protect the wearer, even if others around them aren’t consistently masking. A teacher who makes use of these protective measures is unlikely to contract the coronavirus from the classroom and extremely unlikely to become seriously ill.
The Biden administration has already invested more than $130 billion to improve school conditions. Should it do more to ramp up testing, distribute KN95 face masks and replace outdated infrastructure? Of course. But we cannot wait for every condition to be met when the cost of keeping kids out of school has already inflicted grave harm. Educational disparities have dramatically widened, especially in schools with high poverty rates. So many children and adolescents are suffering from depression, trauma and stress that the American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups have declared a state of emergency for children’s mental health.
Schools must be open now, not in two weeks, as some have suggested. While some kids may stay isolated at home, many others will be in alternative child-care situations or gather with friends — settings that likely have greater transmission risk than school. There’s also no guarantee that omicron will pass in two weeks or that problems such as testing availability will be resolved by then. This uncertainty is a logistical nightmare for parents and creates further disruption for kids.
And what does it say about our society’s values when much higher-risk settings such as bars and sports stadiums remain open while our children are left to suffer once again?
If the rest of society is not locking down, then we shouldn’t shut down schools, either. Children and their families cannot keep paying the price for extremist positions on both sides.