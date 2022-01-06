Their mutual admiration is such that this week, Mr. Trump expressed his “complete support” for the Hungarian strongman, who is grappling with his toughest electoral challenge in his lengthy tenure in power. In elections to be held this spring, he faces a united coalition of opposition parties spanning the socialist left to the far right.
Mr. Trump’s backing of Mr. Orban is unsurprising; the former president has a longstanding fondness for corrupt authoritarians — Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro — who abuse human rights and constrict political freedoms. Nonetheless, it registers as an affront to what were once assumed to be core ideals cherished equally by the United States and Europe: an independent judiciary, free media, pluralism and a robust civil society.
Mr. Orban’s assault on those foundations of what was once Hungary’s working democracy has made him a pariah in the European Union. He has used the pandemic as a pretext to vastly expand his own powers; packed the judiciary with yes men; deployed advanced spyware against independent journalists; tinkered with voting rules to tilt the electoral map in his favor; and strong-armed once independent media outlets and universities in order to put them under the control of his allies. The top European court is now considering whether a government that has flouted democratic principles so flagrantly may be punished by withholding European Union funds, which have been a lifeline for Hungary’s economy.
Freedom House, a think tank in Washington that tracks the health of democracies worldwide, said Hungary, along with its authoritarian ally Poland, had since 2017 recorded the steepest declines ever recorded in the group’s annual survey of “Nations in Transit,” which focuses on the state of democracy in 29 countries in the region that stretches from Central Europe to Central Asia.
Despite his tactics, or because of them, Mr. Orban has earned the fawning acclaim of U.S. conservatives, who admire him as a White Christian nationalist who blocked refugees from the Middle East from entering Hungary by building a fence. They have remained silent about his antisemitic rants and moves against the LGBTQ community, which include effectively prohibiting the adoption of children by same-sex couples, banning legal recognition of transgender people and defining marriage as heterosexual.
There is a long American tradition of embracing autocrats, especially during the Cold War when Washington overlooked its allies’ brutality and corruption in the interest of the twilight struggle to contain Soviet power. In the case of Mr. Orban’s Hungary, Mr. Trump’s design is one of self-interest: to lend the imprimatur of American prestige to the erosion of democracy overseas in order to normalize his own assault on elections, voting rights and other constitutional mainstays at home.