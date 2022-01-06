Mr. Orban’s assault on those foundations of what was once Hungary’s working democracy has made him a pariah in the European Union. He has used the pandemic as a pretext to vastly expand his own powers; packed the judiciary with yes men; deployed advanced spyware against independent journalists; tinkered with voting rules to tilt the electoral map in his favor; and strong-armed once independent media outlets and universities in order to put them under the control of his allies. The top European court is now considering whether a government that has flouted democratic principles so flagrantly may be punished by withholding European Union funds, which have been a lifeline for Hungary’s economy.