My husband died because of Jan. 6, 2021. He was a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer violently beaten protecting the U.S. Capitol and the people inside.
Nine days later, his traumatic injuries led him to take his own life. Two experts, one a former D.C. chief medical examiner, have testified that post-concussive syndrome and brain injury were the real causes of his death.
In the year since then, the president and the speaker of the House have recognized my husband, Officer Jeffrey Smith, by name, including in the Rose Garden. But the D.C. government hasn’t. My petition for line-of-duty designation for my husband languishes, even though the city has provided no expert opinion disagreeing with my husband’s real cause of death.
Both of Virginia’s U.S. senators and two of its representatives have recognized my husband for serving his city and his country that day and called for his death to be declared as in the line of duty. But the mayor of D.C., Muriel E. Bowser (D), and the Police and Firefighter Relief and Retirement Board haven’t.
Experts in the months after Jan. 6 said my husband’s death was a direct result of his injuries. Other officers across the country face the same kind of issues because of their jobs. Officers who die of heart attacks or strokes on the job receive recognition. Where is the movement to address law enforcement mental health?
In August, a group of cyber-sleuths going by the name the “Deep State Dogs” combed through hours and hours of video to identify two of the men who violently attacked Jeffrey, one of whom was carrying at least two clearly visible weapons.
The FBI has the video showing the attacks from several angles, including from Jeffrey’s body camera. Though many others have been arrested, so far these two have not. At a minimum, they were not authorized to be in the Capitol, and, according to video, at least one was carrying a deadly weapon inside.
I miss my husband every minute of every day. I long for his death to be recognized as in the line of duty. His sacrifice deserves to be remembered and his legacy honored by having his name etched on the Law Enforcement Memorial wall. I hope that his sacrifice can help many other future officers.
But, for now, I continue to wait for justice.