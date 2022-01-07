The “Jeopardy!” community has embraced Ms. Schneider. Ms. Kelly was quick to congratulate Ms. Schneider for surpassing her own record and “becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history.” Other top female players have also weighed in with praise and celebration that a woman has made it this far. The most winning player of all time — Ken Jennings — is currently hosting the show, and he and Ms. Schneider have bantered to the delight of the audience.