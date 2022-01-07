Many older workers — spooked by higher on-the-job health risks and buoyed by the recent appreciation in their houses and 401(k)s — have retired early. It’s not clear how many of them will return to the labor force as the economy heals. Younger workers, some of whom are burned out, are also sitting out the labor market for a while, a decision some can afford thanks to accumulated savings over the past couple of years. The health-care industry is suffering staffing shortages both because workers are out sick and because many are quitting.