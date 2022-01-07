The late archbishop Tutu needs no defense from me. The totality of his life and works on behalf of human rights speaks for itself. His advocacy of compassion and his quest for equality were not limited by race, religion, cultural affinity or geography. He rose to the defense of the oppressed whether the offenses were occurring in the townships of an apartheid South Africa, on the repressive streets of Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwe or in China with the mistreatment of Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo.