Meanwhile, the Silicon Valley investment machine is running hotter than ever — with venture capitalists now competing with hedge funds, mutual funds, pensions, sovereign-wealth groups and more. That means moving even quicker, and with even less care, as deals close in days instead of months and firms can rake in five times — or more — the money they ask for. The Theranos case, then, is less likely to persuade businesses to stop inflating their capabilities than it is to encourage them to do so a little more carefully. Mechanisms for consequences, from the Securities and Exchange Commission policing the market to the market policing itself through savvy short-sellers, are slow or unreliable.