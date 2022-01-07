Against this backdrop, it might seem encouraging that the highest-profile example of a faker failing to make it has ended with four guilty verdicts. But that’s out of 11 charges: On three other counts related to defrauding investors, the jury deadlocked. Most discouraging, on charges of defrauding patients, many of whom were falsely informed they might have HIV or cancer, Ms. Holmes was exonerated. To some extent, the jury accepted her insistence that she believed employees who reassured her of the long-term prospects of her technology: “I wanted to talk about what was possible.”
Meanwhile, the Silicon Valley investment machine is running hotter than ever — with venture capitalists now competing with hedge funds, mutual funds, pensions, sovereign-wealth groups and more. That means moving even quicker, and with even less care, as deals close in days instead of months and firms can rake in five times — or more — the money they ask for. The Theranos case, then, is less likely to persuade businesses to stop inflating their capabilities than it is to encourage them to do so a little more carefully. Mechanisms for consequences, from the Securities and Exchange Commission policing the market to the market policing itself through savvy short-sellers, are slow or unreliable.
The best hope might come from within: Ms. Holmes’s scam might never have made it to the media, much less the courtroom, without the bravery of two young whistleblowers who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. Last year’s blockbuster revelations about Facebook came from internal documents leaked by ex-employee Frances Haugen. Google and Apple are facing regulatory scrutiny for labor-related issues after whistleblower complaints; some of that scrutiny concerns retaliating against whistleblowers. Silicon Valley clearly has trouble keeping itself honest. Those who take on the job themselves deserve praise — and protection.