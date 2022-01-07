I attended SDLC as a freshman in high school in 2015. In a massive conference center, for the first time in my life, I was a racial minority. I spent time in my home group — where I learned about identity categorizations such as ability and gender identity — and my affinity group — where I talked about whiteness with all the other White students at the conference. I took part in my first protest, as all 2,000 of us stood with hands raised above our heads.