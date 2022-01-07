By excluding public schools from its program, the conference undermines its own values of diversity and inclusion. More disturbing, by not offering their own alternative, public school systems fail their students.
Every public school district in the country should hold an annual diversity leadership conference. Fairfax County, with its revamped budget and sprawling district lines, should be the first.
I attended SDLC as a freshman in high school in 2015. In a massive conference center, for the first time in my life, I was a racial minority. I spent time in my home group — where I learned about identity categorizations such as ability and gender identity — and my affinity group — where I talked about whiteness with all the other White students at the conference. I took part in my first protest, as all 2,000 of us stood with hands raised above our heads.
I came back a changed person. I understood gender as a spectrum, reverse racism as a dangerous myth and police brutality as pressing and real. I was eager to share what I’d been awakened to, and folks were eager to listen. I attended a progressive prep school with a willingness to talk seriously about what diversity means.
But my school’s embrace of anti-racist, anti-ableist and queer-affirming work reveals SDLC’s foundational flaw: It reaches only schools already energized about equity.
Fairfax County has work to do. This October, The Post published an opinion by three LGBTQIA+ students that denounced the county’s banning of two queer-themed books from school libraries. In 2017, researchers at George Mason University found that Black teachers face discrimination in the hiring process.
Although it is among the wealthiest districts in the country, the FCPS student population proves surprisingly diverse. In its most recent Equity Profile, FCPS defines 28 percent of its students as “economically Disadvantaged,” 14 percent as “Students with Disabilities” and 17 percent as “English Learners.” The racial breakdown reveals that 37 percent of students are White, 27 percent are Hispanic, 20 percent are Asian and 10 percent are Black.
Imagine if we filled a ballroom with students from across the county. Imagine if we asked them to talk to one another about their experiences, about their grief and joy, dreams and truths.
SDLC changed my life, but it didn’t change my school, which was already on the path to change. An annual FCPS student diversity leadership conference has the power to inspire progress in our schools because it would target students in a diverse and often inequitable district.
In the past three years, Fairfax County Public Schools has devoted more resources to diversity and inclusion than ever before. In 2019, the school board launched an annual equity symposium for administrators, teachers and office staff. In May 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, the board announced its plans to develop an Anti-Racism, Anti-Bias Curriculum Policy. These changes, though necessary, center on teachers and administrators, not students.
Yet there is one new program that mirrors SDLC’s mission to empower a new generation of anti-racist leaders. Student Equity Ambassador Leaders, or SEALs, are representatives from Fairfax County high schools who “participate in cross-regional committees such as student-led professional learning and school-based equity coalitions” to give students a voice in the county’s quest to foster equity. Though the program is a step toward greater student engagement, SEALs meet sporadically and work under administrative watch. SDLC provides an intensive and private space for students to grow together independent of adult influence.
Whether its slew of new programs reflects a genuine desire to better its schools or a desperate need for positive press, the district’s recent interest in equity and anti-racism reflects progress within the administration. Now we need to see progress among students. The annual symposium engages adults; the SEALs program gives kids a seat at the table during administrative discussions. Students need the time and space to have hard conversations outside the adult gaze.
They need a new table. They need SDLC.