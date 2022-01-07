In the gun violence prevention movement, we recognize far too many solemn anniversaries. In February, it’s Parkland. In June, it’s Pulse. In October, it’s Vegas. In December, it’s Sandy Hook. And so many more our country doesn’t mark. But that does not make them any less worthy of remembrance. The work my organization, Giffords, does is meant to prevent these unmarked tragedies every bit as much as it’s meant to prevent mass shootings such as the one that upended my life in 2011.