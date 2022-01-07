First on my list would be a comprehensive measure that obliges school districts receiving federal funds to end public employee unions in schools. Teachers will holler and shout, but simple majority rule in the Senate will roll them. The disgust that has greeted the Chicago Teachers Union vote this week to defy the city’s in-person learning order — and teachers unions’ conduct during the pandemic generally — has not diminished the respect Americans have for the hard-working educator. But state “education associations,” as teachers unions are often called, long ago overplayed their hands.