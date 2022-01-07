Although the education article is largely silent on gubernatorial duties, the constitution provides the governor with certain powers that could contribute to curricular policy. The governor could contribute to such policy via an executive order. A governor has the power to issue executive orders based on his constitutional power to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” Consequently, a governor could put forward an executive order calling on school districts to adopt certain curricular standards or supporting existing law. He could even call a commission to research certain topics in curricular development. However, the constitution and related statutes indicate that, unless an emergency dictates otherwise, curricular development for commonwealth schools should stem from the technocratic process in which the board makes proposals that the legislature approves — not an executive order.