Mr. Djokovic isn’t alone in his disregard for protocols designed to keep himself, his peers and the public safe. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters he was “immunized”; when he contracted covid a few months later, fans found out that he wasn’t, and, unsurprisingly, his homeopathic remedies failed to protect him. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving recently returned to the court after refusing vaccination, his team apparently having given up trying to force him to get the jab. Many recalcitrant athletes say they want to make the best choice for their bodies, and they claim the experts aren’t in a position to know what that is.