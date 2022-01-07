This is just the latest episode in the Serbian superstar’s pattern of covid-19 recklessness: his persistent, dismissive attitude toward the disease’s risks; his declared opposition to vaccines; his dangerous charity tournament in the summer of 2020, staged with minimal precautions, after which he, his wife, fellow players and several coaches and trainers tested positive.
Mr. Djokovic isn’t alone in his disregard for protocols designed to keep himself, his peers and the public safe. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters he was “immunized”; when he contracted covid a few months later, fans found out that he wasn’t, and, unsurprisingly, his homeopathic remedies failed to protect him. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving recently returned to the court after refusing vaccination, his team apparently having given up trying to force him to get the jab. Many recalcitrant athletes say they want to make the best choice for their bodies, and they claim the experts aren’t in a position to know what that is.
This do-your-own-research mentality hurts athletes. Of course covid-19 is a relatively new and sometimes unpredictable malady. But trained experts are in a better position than sports stars to determine what is good for the human body, just as Mr. Djokovic is in a better position than his spectators to serve up aces and Mr. Rodgers is in a better position than his fans to throw touchdowns, even if sports watchers might at times erroneously imagine they could do a better job.
Worse, sports stars’ attitude threatens everyday people, who are not as physically exceptional yet might nevertheless follow their heroes’ examples. The irresponsibility extends beyond any one pathogen: Remember when Mr. Djokovic claimed that positive thoughts could “cleanse” polluted water, because the molecules react to our emotions? And professional athletes are not the only ones setting a bad example. Look at the celebrities and Silicon Valley hotshots who hawk “wellness” or biohacking regimes.
Mr. Djokovic already imperils himself by flouting medical advice. Now, by turning his refusal to follow the rules into a cause celebre, he further pushes his many supporters to act just as irresponsibly. That’s a double fault.