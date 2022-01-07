First, the both-sides dynamic remains — big time. The United States doesn’t have some generic problem called “voting” or “democracy” — the problem is, specifically, that many key figures in the Republican Party are acting to erode democracy and voting rights. But much coverage still obscures or plays down the “Republican” part of the story. Often, the text of these articles is quite blunt about the radicalism of the GOP but the headlines — what will be most read — are muted, with gun-shy editors blunting reporters’ work. Other times the articles themselves imply that these are disputes with two morally equivalent sides, when in most cases the GOP’s behavior is far worse than the Democrats’.