Yet he also drew my ire. Threaded amid his intended humor was a glib reinforcement of a recurring view that President Biden is incompetent and the American economy is in the ditch. I would like to have Barry square that view with The Post’s reporting in the Dec. 26 Economy & Business article “Portraits from inside the messy, overheating and confounding economy of 2021”: “The U.S. economy this year is turning in its best performance since 1984, when Ronald Reagan proclaimed it ‘morning again in America.’ Businesses are producing more goods and services than before the coronavirus pandemic but doing so with about 4 million fewer workers.” And isn’t Biden the same president who drove the best infrastructure bill since Dwight D. Eisenhower’s interstate highway system? And isn’t Biden the same president who is confronting the pandemic with open-handed force as he looks for ways to support our fellow citizens who are struggling because of the damage the coronavirus is doing?