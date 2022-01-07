The famous quote about the angel of the battlefield originated with James Dunn, a Union Army surgeon. After Clara Barton arrived with lifesaving bandages, food and other necessities for the Union troops at the Battle of Cedar Mountain in August 1862, Dunn wrote to his wife:
“I thought that night if heaven ever sent out a homely angel, she must be one, her assistance was so timely.” His wife shared it with the media, and the quotation, in various forms and lengths, passed into history.
Though Barton never claimed to be an attractive woman, she was obviously hurt by the term “homely angel.” Every time she saw it in print, she crossed out “homely” and substituted “holy.” Barton lived a very long life, and this process went on for years.
Now The Post has taken up her cause. On May 7, 2019, the Retropolis article “ ‘Angel of the Battlefield’ defied Civil War doctors who demanded male nurses” garbled the quotation to read, in part, “If heaven ever sent out a[n] . . . angel, she must be one.” Then on Dec. 22, the KidsPost article “The legacy of nurse Clara Barton, ‘Angel of the Battlefield,’ ” included yet another improved version of the quote: “If heaven ever sent out [an] angel, she must be the one.”
I believe by now, more than a century after Barton’s death, readers can absorb the impact of reading the quotation in its true, original form.
Jack French, Fairfax
An ugly description
The third paragraph of the Dec. 27 front-page obituary for Desmond Tutu, “Archbishop preached racial justice in S. Africa,” began with this: “A small, effervescent man with a crooked nose and infectious toothy grin . . . ”
This physical description was insulting, and it was just plain wrong. It turned a great man of immeasurable substance into a cartoon character. This description of Tutu so prominently placed in the obituary was unacceptable.
The New York Times did a much better job with its obituary. Its writer described Tutu as “a handsome figure in his well-tailored gray suit over a magenta shirt with a white clerical collar.”
See the difference in these two physical descriptions?
I expect better of The Post.
Mary Pemberton, Chugiak, Alaska
Fields left off the field
The Dec. 29 front-page article “NFL coach, TV and video game icon” included no mention that John Madden had a personal life that included his wife, Virginia Fields Madden, of 62 years, and two sons, Joseph and Michael.
It saddens me that Madden’s survivors, those whom he may have coached in life, did not receive a moment’s notice on the field. What a loss.
Nancy Allinson, Silver Spring
The Joads of the 2020s
I savored my morning toast and jam while delving into the Dec. 26 front-page article “What happened next to the workers who left.”
Word by hard-hitting word, I felt as though I were reading a modern-day “Grapes of Wrath,” including the astute character development and life saga. The reporters called it as they saw it.
I read The Post most mornings for insight into our world. Thanks for this look into people making tough decisions in a virus-filled world.
John W. Behle, Owings Mills
The Roaring 1420s
I question the premise of “In this vivid history of the Middle Ages, East and West are interconnected,” Emily Michelson’s Dec. 19 Book World review of Dan Jones’s “Powers and Thrones: A New History of the Middle Ages,” that interest in the Middle Ages is based on identity politics.
Interest in the Middle Ages was present in previous centuries, for example with Eugène Viollet-le-Duc in the 19th century.
As a kid in the 1960s and 1970s, I could not have cared less about identity politics, but I cared about toy knights, castles, adventures, movies, Robin Hood, Thierry La Fronde, Templars, comic books, etc.
I suppose there may have been a few rare Africans in Europe at the time, but is that even relevant to a general discussion of the Middle Ages? A typical village in France was composed of the same families for hundreds of years.
Extreme-right parties may have reached back to the Dark Ages and the Middle Ages for symbols, but is that what we should reduce the Middle Ages to?
Eric Bernard, Arlington
The Gilbert Group
Frequently the featured photography in The Post stops one in one’s tracks because of its artistic quality. So it was with the Dec. 22 Sports section [“Case of the Tuesdays”]. There, on stunning display, was the sculpture of the “Laocoön Group” of Rome, a tableau re-created by Washington Football Team quarterback Garrett Gilbert and his various ballfield colleagues. The visual gift was breathtaking; both sublime and remarkable.
Rocky Semmes, Alexandria
Happy-ish old years
All one has to do is compare Herblock’s 1954 cartoon, reprinted on the Dec. 25 editorial page, with those Drawing Board cartoons on the Opinion page to understand why the Greatest Generation and boomers might long for the “good ol’ days.” Those days weren’t good for everyone, and much of what was reflected on the Drawing Board is a direct result of what was promoted or ignored during those good ol’ days.
Barbara Coughlan, Annapolis
Columns that stand as pillars of great writing
I am amazed at the creative writing of The Post’s Sports columnists, exemplified in their Dec. 16 columns.
Candace Buckner wrote that NBA sharpshooter Stephen Curry “looks as wholesome as cherry Coke and plays like a yacht rock song feels: light and airy” [“With Curry, anticipation is best part of the show”].
Sally Jenkins wrote that (now former) Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is “as close to a legit NFL head coach as a grackle is to an attack helicopter.” She then said that Jaguars owner Shad Khan “has been spouting airy platitudes that have as much substance as a young-adult novel” [“Meyer can’t be believed. That’s why he’s failing.”].
Did the Sports section hold a class in similes and metaphors? Or did these columnists miss their calling as best-selling novelists? I suspect the latter.
Roy Gamse, Arlington
Pardon our French translation
The Dec. 30 front-page article about the cleanup of the Seine River in Paris, “Seeking a clean break from a dirty past,” translated a quote from Jacques Chirac, a former president of France and former mayor of Paris, into English as “In three years, I will swim in the Seine, in front of witnesses, to show that the Seine has become a proper river.” The translation that yielded the word “proper” was improper.
Chirac used the French words “fleuve propre,” which translate to “clean river.” The French word “propre” is an example of a false friend, “faux ami” in French, a word whose English translation appears obvious but for which the obvious choice is incorrect.
In addition to “clean,” the French word has several translations, including “proper,” but “proper” is valid only when one is talking about such things as a “nom propre,” a “proper noun.”
This example illustrates the great care that is needed when translating from French.
Matt Koch, Silver Spring
The Roaring 2020s
Dave Barry charmed me with his focus on the hilarity and irony of our human foibles in his “2021 Year in Review” in the Dec. 26 Washington Post Magazine. It was a break from pandemic gloom.
Yet he also drew my ire. Threaded amid his intended humor was a glib reinforcement of a recurring view that President Biden is incompetent and the American economy is in the ditch. I would like to have Barry square that view with The Post’s reporting in the Dec. 26 Economy & Business article “Portraits from inside the messy, overheating and confounding economy of 2021”: “The U.S. economy this year is turning in its best performance since 1984, when Ronald Reagan proclaimed it ‘morning again in America.’ Businesses are producing more goods and services than before the coronavirus pandemic but doing so with about 4 million fewer workers.” And isn’t Biden the same president who drove the best infrastructure bill since Dwight D. Eisenhower’s interstate highway system? And isn’t Biden the same president who is confronting the pandemic with open-handed force as he looks for ways to support our fellow citizens who are struggling because of the damage the coronavirus is doing?
Mary W. Leventhal, Chestertown, Md.
The many saints of Newark
I can hardly express how inspired I felt after reading the Dec. 25 Religion article “Catholic chapel in Newark is an ‘oasis in the middle of an industrial desert.’ ” The meticulous details, such as the story of the pastor’s personal journey to priesthood in an industrial desert, examples of his “bare-knuckle theology” and that of the former pastor, and the history of the chapel after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 made an unforgettable tale. I will savor it for a long time.
Carol Morgan, Washington
Don’t call it ‘ANWR’
Regarding the Dec. 21 Health & Science article “First Nation chief an environmental trailblazer”:
Chief Dana Tizya-Tramm’s and his Old Crow, Yukon, community’s resilience and their actions to confront a warming planet are deeply inspiring. The article referenced connections between the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation and the porcupine caribou herd. In one of North America’s most spectacular remaining mass animal migrations, for millennia the herd has traveled from the Brooks Range to its calving grounds across the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge’s coastal plain, where the animals can escape the torment of bloodthirsty mosquitoes. For decades, the oil and gas industry has sought — and continues to seek — to develop this ecologically rich area, while others work for its preservation.
In 1960, President Dwight D. Eisenhower designated the Arctic National Wildlife Range. In 1980, Congress redesignated the range as a national wildlife refuge and designated most of it as wilderness — except for the vital coastal plain.
Though political Washington, D.C., adores acronyms, I ask The Post’s editors to refrain from abbreviating the refuge’s evocative name. If space truly is tight, “Arctic refuge” serves to evoke this irreplaceable treasure. Using “ANWR” denies the refuge’s deeply wild character and serves those who would despoil this “last great wilderness.”
Joy M. Oakes, Arlington
The writer previously worked for the Sierra Club to preserve the Arctic refuge.
Reserving the right
In her Dec. 27 op-ed, “The First Amendment’s true meaning,” Ruth Marcus stumbled badly when she referred to “my Constitution-given right to express my frustrations.”
The Constitution does not “give” the right to free speech or a free press. These rights pre-date the Constitution and exist independently of it. Read it. It says “Congress shall make no law . . . abridging” these rights. The Framers knew these rights already existed, and they wrote the First Amendment not to “give” them but to protect them from government interference.
William Poling, Silver Spring
Non-futureproof tokens
The Dec. 25 news article “Reactions may vary to this year’s hottest present: NFTs” discussed NFTs (non-fungible tokens), but not whether NFT images can be viewed by systems and collectors years from now. Though the underlying digital blockchain might prevail, changes in digital image compression algorithms, viewer tools and storage standards could render the NFT images unviewable as technology advances.
Preservation of digital records from file-format obsolescence is an ongoing challenge frequently addressed by backing up and creating copies of the original digital content, following established standards for digital output. Procedures and tools for “digital preservation” may not work for the sole NFT digital image of a work of art, with restricted duplication and reformatting amid rapid software and hardware changes. Could our rapidly changing technology make the purchase of an electronic image on the NFT art market the equivalent of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on a Kodak RAW format image stored on an 8-inch floppy disk?
Michael B. Toth, Oakton
The writer is the president of R.B. Toth Associates, which helps libraries and museums with digital imaging, preservation and display.
It’s a blunderful ‘Life’ recap
Monica Hesse’s Dec. 24 Style column, “Every time a bell rings, Mary should get our praise,” got it partly right. Mary Bailey was indeed a hero in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but she wasn’t the only one. The film, so relevant to our time, abounds in heroes.
The film opens in prayer. Mr. Gower prays for George Bailey, and his prayer is followed by a host of others, each imploring that God help George Bailey. Each who prayed became a hero of the story.
Mr. Gower, the druggist, made a mistake in his fit of grief. Because of George Bailey’s intervention, Mr. Gower did not commit a crime and instead became a redeemed man and pillar of the community. Through Mr. Gower’s intervention at the end, George Bailey’s financial woes were brought to a certain conclusion. Mr. Gower was also a hero of the story.
Uncle Billy, a man prone to forgetfulness and mental illness, was always the weak but supportive character. Because of George Bailey’s intervention, Uncle Billy did not despair but became the rock Mary Bailey could rely on. His ability to keep his head and relay the truth empowered Mary Bailey to perform her mighty feats on her family’s behalf. The film did not forget Mary Bailey’s heroic role but lauded it in Uncle Billy’s speech at the end. By being the catalyst for Mary Bailey’s amazing acts of deliverance, Uncle Billy was also a hero of the story.
Zuzu was a mere child who loved her daddy and her flower. Because she trusted her father to fix her flower, the flower petals wound up in George Bailey’s trousers and thus became one of many chisels against his stubborn blindness to his role in his community. Zuzu’s final words in the film prompted George Bailey’s final acceptance of all he had gone through. Zuzu was also a hero of the story.
These events played out because God answered those prayers. Clarence, Mary Bailey, Mr. Gower, Uncle Billy, Zuzu and more were employed to fix one man. Who could send angel Clarence? Who could orchestrate such a redemption? God is the true hero of the story.
The larger meaning of the film is that each one of us affects everyone else. Yes, George Bailey’s love inspired Mary Bailey to live a bigger life, and Mary Bailey inspired George Bailey to keep the faith; they were heroes to each other. However, the true protagonist of the story was Bedford Falls itself and, by extension, all of humanity. When we live our lives fully in good faith, we positively impact all those around us, and we are impacted in return. We are the ones needing redemption, and, through each other and by God’s grace, we are led to find it. Even President Biden. Even former president Donald Trump. All of us.
May God bless us, every one.
Tom Ayers, Bowie
When did heroism become a zero-sum game? Put another way: Why can’t we heap richly deserved praise upon Mary Bailey but not denigrate George Bailey while we’re at it? I think it’s fair to say that Bedford Falls is infinitely better off because they’re both selfless, generous and compassionate.
There’s no shortage of antagonism and vitriol inside the Beltway as it is. Please don’t add to this mess by unnecessarily manufacturing controversy and ruining my favorite Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Paul C. Katz, Falls Church
Monica Hesse’s Christmas Eve column raised a basic question: Why tribalize a 1946 holiday classic to feed the limitless appetite for grievance archaeology? If Mary Bailey is the true hero of the movie, let’s dig deeper, all the way back to the Nativity. Jesus couldn’t be the hero. He was helpless in the hay. The real stars must have been Gaspar, Melchior and Balthasar, because those wise men brought the valuables. Or maybe it was their wives, who, like poor old Mary Bailey, never get our praise.
Jim Stasny, Falls Church
