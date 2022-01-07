One reason we are losing so many species is that we simply do not pay attention. Few of us know which species are endemic to our region and which among them are endangered. This lack of attention is a symptom of a deeper problem. In “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants,” Robin Wall Kimmerer writes that the early European settlers lived in the land without belonging to it, as if they had one foot on the land and one still in the boat. Many of us continue to live as if the land belongs to us but we do not belong to it. How might we learn to belong to the land, to become, as Kimmerer puts it, truly native to a place?