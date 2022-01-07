Sidney was first-name cool. The Black mamas and grandmas of America — especially in the late 1950s through the 1980s — just loved them some Sidney. He had to represent a whole race of people; no other Black man was prominent on the big or little screen before he showed up. He had to tutor White America with every movement of body and utterance from his lips. He moved with astonishing grace and had mellifluous diction.