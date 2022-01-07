His breakthrough lead role, for which he drew on his own hospital experience, came as a doctor treating a bigoted gunshot wound victim in 1950′s “No Way Out.” From there, he advanced through a medley of lead and supporting screen and Broadway roles, including an Oscar-winning turn as a jovial handyman in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field.” In 1967 alone, in addition starring in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” he gave award-worthy performances in “To Sir, With Love,” about a West Indian engineer teaching life lessons to high school toughs in London’s East End, and “In the Heat of the Night,” about a Northern Black detective thrust into a Southern murder investigation, with a bigoted town sheriff as his sleuthing partner.