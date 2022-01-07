2021 was supposed to be the year of reemergence and hope. For many vaccinated adults, it was. Child-free adults in my circle vacationed in Iceland, the Caribbean, Turkey and Brazil. They went back to office jobs and traveled for work. They dined in restaurants and showed their vaccine cards to get into concerts. Meanwhile, parents waited. The country breathed a sigh of relief as children 12 and older lined up for vaccines before the school year. Still, my 3-year-old continued to wear a mask for eight hours a day and wondered aloud what the inside of his friends’ houses might look like. He doesn’t know because he was 20 months old when this all began. Children ages 5 to 11 got their turn for a vaccine just after Halloween. But for our family, little changed.
All my hopes had been pinned on my young children getting vaccinated because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refuses to acknowledge in its guidelines that children under 5 carry an extremely low risk for severe disease. They are continuously lumped in with the “unvaccinated,” even though an unvaccinated 3-year-old with covid is at lower risk for severe illness than a vaccinated adult. Our sons’ day care struggles to follow the constantly changing guidance for grades K-12 issued by the CDC as well as the “matrix” laid out by D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education — but since children in day care are generally under 5, and therefore unvaccinated, they are always subject to the most draconian regulations on isolation and quarantine.
These rules have real and lasting consequences. One Saturday last fall, my husband and I got the dreaded text that our older son had been exposed in day care. He tested positive, and our lives were thrown into disarray. I moved into an Airbnb with the baby, who tested negative, to avoid forcing him out of day care for 20 days — 10 during his big brother’s infection, plus a 10-day quarantine after the final day of that exposure.
My older son was completely asymptomatic, but he shouldered the guilt of having caught “the virus.” We told him every chance we could that it was not his fault, yet with Mommy gone and Daddy in a mask, and unable to see his friends, he stopped napping and threw tantrum after tantrum. My baby, thrust into a new environment, stopped sleeping as well, and still, months later, wakes several times a night. My husband and I barely made it, despite the many privileges we have, including reasonably understanding employers, the ability to work from home and the finances to move out and to receive fast test results. We were overwhelmed, suffering both at work and as parents.
Yes, we consider ourselves fortunate that my son was asymptomatic and has experienced no long-term symptoms. At the same time, probability was on our side. Any child hospitalized or worse is a child too many, but we as parents accept many, much greater risks to our children every day. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a respiratory virus that ran rampant in Washington-area day-care centers last summer, leads to approximately 58,000 hospitalizations and between 100 and 500 deaths in children under 5 in the United States each year, yet it causes no quarantines, mandatory temperature checks or day-care closures.
As omicron bears down on us, parents of very young children are in desperate need of a lifeline. This is a highly contagious variant that many of us will get despite our best mitigation efforts. Luckily, the most vulnerable have had ample opportunity to be protected by vaccines and boosters. We no longer need to see our toddlers and babies primarily as disease vectors putting their now well-protected grandparents at risk. With no vaccine for them on the immediate horizon, we need to acknowledge that our children may get covid and they will likely be okay.
As we enter yet another year of the pandemic, I am not asking to go to Turkey or even a concert. I am asking for clear guidelines for young children that take into account their low risk. I am asking to be able to do my job with the relative certainty that I will have care for my children. I am asking, begging, for policies that, for the first time, prioritize families with young children.