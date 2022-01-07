2021 was supposed to be the year of reemergence and hope. For many vaccinated adults, it was. Child-free adults in my circle vacationed in Iceland, the Caribbean, Turkey and Brazil. They went back to office jobs and traveled for work. They dined in restaurants and showed their vaccine cards to get into concerts. Meanwhile, parents waited. The country breathed a sigh of relief as children 12 and older lined up for vaccines before the school year. Still, my 3-year-old continued to wear a mask for eight hours a day and wondered aloud what the inside of his friends’ houses might look like. He doesn’t know because he was 20 months old when this all began. Children ages 5 to 11 got their turn for a vaccine just after Halloween. But for our family, little changed.