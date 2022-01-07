One justice, Sonia Sotomayor, who had previously been the only justice to wear a mask on the bench, participated remotely from her chambers. Sotomayor has diabetes, which is a risk factor for more severe illness with covid. She also is, or would have been, Gorsuch’s seat mate for the nearly four-hour-long argument session.
The court, having resumed in-person arguments, retains strict limits on who can attend and strict rules for those allowed inside the chamber. Reporters and lawyers must wear masks — N95 masks, not the less-effective cloth variety — and test negative for covid. In fact, two of the lawyers who argued against the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates had to do so remotely after testing positive. And instead of being crammed cheek by jowl in the press section, reporters, along with the justices’ law clerks, are spaced throughout the otherwise-empty chamber.
These rules and practices all make sense for the court (where five justices, including Sotomayor, are over 65) and for the public. Indeed, they offer a model for responsible workplace behavior in an age of omicron.
Which brings me to the question: Where was Gorsuch’s mask?
I put that question to the court’s public information office. No response to that, or to a question about whether Gorsuch’s masklessness had something to do with Sotomayor’s decision to absent herself.
But Mike Davis, Gorsuch’s former law clerk, as well as founder and president of the Article III Project, which lobbied to confirm President Donald Trump’s judges, responded this way on Twitter: “Every justice is vaccinated and boosted. Don’t vaccines work? We know cloth masks don’t.”
Oh, please. Yes, vaccines work. They protect against serious illness and greatly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. They work less well, given the contagiousness of the omicron variant, to prevent breakthrough infections.
And, yes, cloth masks aren’t as effective. That’s why the court requires N95s.
What would possess Gorsuch to break with his colleagues and disdain the mask? I understand, masks are uncomfortable. No one likes wearing them. If they were pure covid theater, without evidence of effectiveness, the bristling noncompliance might be understandable.
But correct masks, properly fitted, work in two directions — to help protect the wearer from infection, and to reduce the likelihood of infecting others in situations where you may be infected but may not yet have tested positive.
Wearing a mask is the decent thing to do — especially when you are around vulnerable individuals. This is true even if it is not required, as it would be if Gorsuch were to pop into the grocery store to pick up some milk on his way home, or if he were to be in an ordinary workplace in the District.
If, as Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes once said, “taxes are what we pay for civilized society,” mask-wearing is the cost of a respectful one, where we do unto others.
This is not the Gorsuch way. He doesn’t like being told what to do. Listen to his comments in the case involving vaccine mandates for staff at hospitals, nursing homes and other institutions that take Medicare and Medicaid funds — and his repeated invocation of how the government was trying to “control” employees. That’s a phrase from the statute at issue, but it’s also a notion that seemed to particularly exercise the libertarian Gorsuch.
“Could [the government] also implement regulations about exercise regimes, sleep habits, medicines and supplements that must be ingested by hospital employees in the name of health and safety?” he asked.
The sad part here is that Gorsuch is more emblem than outlier. The pandemic has brought out the best in some of us, but the worst — the most selfish and irresponsible — in too many others. This “you’re not the boss of me” immaturity has made a difficult period even harder.
Actions that should be understood as minor inconveniences desirable for the greater good have somehow been transformed into intolerable incursions on liberty. Being required to wear a mask has assumed symbolic resonance far in excess of any reasonable objection.
No one is the boss of Justice Gorsuch. Like his colleagues, he had a choice about whether to wear a mask. Unlike them, he chose poorly.