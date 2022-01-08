Another doubt about antigen tests came when the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, ruled out requiring a negative antigen test to exit a five-day quarantine period. She said it wasn’t clear the tests would be effective at measuring a person’s contagiousness after five days. The government has said rapid tests are not designed to detect whether a person is infectious. (Although logically, if an antigen test is positive, the person might well be contagious.) A fact sheet packaged with the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test says that after five days, the antigen test “may be more likely to be negative” than the more accurate saliva-based laboratory test known as PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, which detects genetic material from the virus.