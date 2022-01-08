What happened next made clear that the senator wasn’t just asking for some time on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” He was seeking an audience with King Tucker.
And when you come before King Tucker, you grovel. “The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy, and it was frankly dumb," said Cruz, throwing himself at the mercy of the Fox News monarch.
But like any self-respecting potentate, King Tucker manifested no mercy. “I don’t buy that. ... You take words as seriously as any man who has ever served in the Senate, and every word — you repeated that phrase, I do not believe that you used that accidentally. I just don’t.”
From that point on, the senator who represents a state of more than 29 million continued abasing himself in the court of King Tucker. “I agree, it was a mistake to use the word yesterday because the Democrats and the corporate media have so politicized it they are trying to paint everyone as a terrorist and it is a lie,” Cruz said.
As The Post’s Aaron Blake pointed out, King Tucker was correct to question Cruz’s sincerity, considering that the senator had used the t-word repeatedly in his rhetoric concerning the Jan. 6 attack. CNN’s Daniel Dale counted at least 17 previous instances. That the rioters perpetrated an act of terrorism, accordingly, was the official Ted Cruz position.
And it made sense: The FBI’s definition of “domestic terrorism” appears to describe the violence of Jan. 6 and, what’s more, federal prosecutors have declared as much. “Jan. 6 was an act of domestic terrorism,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Sedky said in a July court proceeding.
So Cruz, given his background as a Harvard Law graduate and fearsome Texas solicitor general, could have defended his position without activating his apocrine glands. Instead, he chose to genuflect before the sovereign of cable news and renounce his position. “I’m 65 years old and it’s hard for me to imagine a senator who’s willing to make himself small before someone on TV,” says Mark Parker, co-author of “Sucking Up: A Brief Consideration of Sycophancy.”
Sycophancy, says Parker, has always had a “public performance side to it,” a tradition fortified by the political rise of praise-seeker Donald Trump. A good example, says Parker, is the June 2017 Trump Cabinet meeting in which the top agenda item appeared to be flattering the boss. Cruz himself joined this lickspittle lobby, even though Trump in the 2016 primary had insulted Cruz’s wife’s looks and baselessly accused Cruz’s father of some connection to the JFK assassination.
Which is to say, Cruz came into this week’s Fox News appearance with a bit of practice. “You could say he’s been groomed,” says Parker.
King Tucker commonly draws media attention for racist commentary as well as for using bogus talking points to undermine public confidence in coronavirus vaccines. In the case of Cruz, the theme was slightly different: Here was the regent crafting GOP policy on how to address the events of Jan. 6. As The Post’s Greg Sargent noted, the broader effort here relates to “mythologizing” Jan. 6 and immunizing violent right-wing actors from the “terrorist” label.
As we’ve noted in this space before, blaming American political violence on the left has been a priority of King Tucker from the early days of his reign. In May 2017, after Montana Republican Greg Gianforte body-slammed a reporter, the Fox News host riffed: “America does face a threat of political violence. It does not come, by and large, from baby boomer evangelicals in Montana. Nor does it come from President Trump, whatever his flaws. The threat today comes from the progressive left and its growing enthusiasm for force as a political tool.” Carlson has processed subsequent events, including Jan. 6, through that filter: Exaggerate unrest on the left, excuse it on the right.
It’s a cynical and corrupt campaign, but it’s clearly working for King Tucker. The coming years will likely witness more such instances of Republican politicians overtly seeking the favor of 2021′s top-rated cable news host. For those who tune in for entertainment value (what other value is there?), it’s tough to match a Princeton- and Harvard-educated elected official abandoning his principles to assuage a man who, prior to his coronation, was falling asleep on the “Fox & Friends” couch. It’s no wonder that King Tucker out-rates his time-slot follower, “Hannity,” where the winds of sycophancy tend to blow in the opposite direction — i.e., with host Sean Hannity sucking up to Trump.
Susan Wise Bauer, a historian and an expert on groveling, says that when politicians apologize, they’re acknowledging that “the real power lies somewhere else.” “In this case,” she says, Cruz “was ceding all the power to Tucker Carlson.” King Tucker surely appreciated the gesture.