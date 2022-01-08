As we’ve noted in this space before, blaming American political violence on the left has been a priority of King Tucker from the early days of his reign. In May 2017, after Montana Republican Greg Gianforte body-slammed a reporter, the Fox News host riffed: “America does face a threat of political violence. It does not come, by and large, from baby boomer evangelicals in Montana. Nor does it come from President Trump, whatever his flaws. The threat today comes from the progressive left and its growing enthusiasm for force as a political tool.” Carlson has processed subsequent events, including Jan. 6, through that filter: Exaggerate unrest on the left, excuse it on the right.