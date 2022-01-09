Prelogar pushed back at Roberts. “What we’re trying to do here and what OSHA did was rely on its express statutory authority to provide protection to America’s workforce from grave dangers like this one,” she said. “So I take the point and don’t dispute that covid-19 is a danger in many contexts and falls within the jurisdiction of other agencies as well, but I think to suggest that because this disease is so prevalent, because it presents such a widespread harm, somehow OSHA has less power to do anything about it …”