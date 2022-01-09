In puncturing the defeated former president’s fantasy that he won the 2020 election, Biden seized the opportunity to reaffirm the cause of democracy in a dramatic way. Truth is truth. Elections have a knowable outcome. Allowing someone to reject the fundamental prerequisite of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power, would sacrifice self-government on the altar of comity.
In some sense, it was and remains as important to debunk the “big lie” of a stolen election as it was to eradicate the “Lost Cause” mythology of the defeated Confederacy. The former makes a mockery of democracy; the latter glorifies slavery and oppression. Both serve as inspiration for a new generation of extremists. As Biden said in remarks on Thursday: “This isn’t about being bogged down in the past. This is about making sure the past isn’t buried. That’s the only way forward. That’s what great nations do. They don’t bury the truth, they face up to it.”
Democracy’s defenders will determine the fate of self-government through their ability to stomp out lies, to defend the sanctity of elections and to reassert the fundamental principle that the people, not the mob of a disgruntled loser, choose our leaders. Biden made this clear, telling Americans, “They want you to see Election Day as the day of insurrection and the riot that took place here on January 6th as the true expression of the will of the people. Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country — to look at America? I cannot.”
Biden now seems to grasp that there is no one but himself to mount that defense. Only the president has the bully pulpit, the constitutional role as the elected leader of the country and the moral authority to lead the battle for democracy itself. Only the president can stand up for the legitimacy of elections against the scurrilous efforts of losers to delegitimize contests that don’t go their way. Hence his declaration that “it’s wrong. It’s undemocratic. And frankly, it’s un-American.”
Hopefully, Biden will use the speech to take charge of what he called during the campaign the “battle for the soul of America.” That is why many Americans voted for him — to secure our democracy from a narcissist with dictatorial ambitions. That role as democracy’s defender in chief is every bit as vital as his leadership in fighting the pandemic and reviving the economy.
He seemed finally to embrace that role on Thursday: “I did not seek this fight brought to this Capitol one year ago today, but I will not shrink from it either. I will stand in this breach,” he announced. “I will defend this nation. And I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of our democracy.”
Biden also made the critical point that he cannot do this alone:
Look, folks, now it’s up to all of us — to “we the people” — to stand for the rule of law, to preserve the flame of democracy, to keep the promise of America alive. That promise is at risk, targeted by the forces that value brute strength over the sanctity of democracy, fear over hope, personal gain over public good. Make no mistake about it: We’re living at an inflection point in history. ... So, we have to be firm, resolute, and unyielding in our defense of the right to vote and to have that vote counted.
Democracy does not defend itself. It not only requires people to reaffirm their faith in self-government, but also political leadership that no one but the president can provide. Biden now plainly recognizes that role: “I believe the power of the presidency and the purpose is to unite this nation, not divide it; to lift us up, not tear us apart; to be about us — about us, not about ‘me.’”
He must continue to sound the alarm in the fight for truth and for democracy. He should do it not for the sake of the midterm elections or his own reelection, but because it is his obligation as leader of the world’s greatest democracy. He should do it because if he doesn’t, antidemocratic forces will prevail.
For assuming his responsibility as the leader of the fight to defend democracy, we can say, well done, Mr. President.