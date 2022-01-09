Look, folks, now it’s up to all of us — to “we the people” — to stand for the rule of law, to preserve the flame of democracy, to keep the promise of America alive. That promise is at risk, targeted by the forces that value brute strength over the sanctity of democracy, fear over hope, personal gain over public good. Make no mistake about it: We’re living at an inflection point in history. ... So, we have to be firm, resolute, and unyielding in our defense of the right to vote and to have that vote counted.