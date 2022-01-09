Reid clawed his way out of that hometown, serving 34 years on Capitol Hill and becoming probably the most consequential political figure in the history of the Silver State before dying on Dec. 28 at 82.
As Vegas grew into an unlikely oasis of glitziness in the middle of a desert, Reid embodied the grittiness of the Intermountain West.
Obama praised him as a “pragmatist” in what’s become an era of “purity tests.” He cut unpretty deals with unsavory people because he recognized compromise isn’t a weakness. And he was “adaptable” enough to keep up with changing times. “In a battle between perfection and progress, Harry always chose progress,” Obama said.
President Biden remembered meeting Reid in 1974 when he was Nevada’s lieutenant governor and running for an open Senate seat. Reid fell about 600 votes short. Then he lost a bid for mayor of Las Vegas.
His political salvation came when he was appointed to lead the state’s gambling commission, where he spent four years battling the mob over control of casinos. Then he was elected to Congress in 1982.
Reid was a remarkably effective advocate for his small state’s interests. He will be remembered in Washington for helping usher into law the Affordable Care Act, Dodd-Frank and the Recovery Act. But in Nevada, he will always be the guy who stopped Yucca Mountain from becoming a repository for nuclear waste. And Nevada’s role as one of the four early states in the presidential nominating process was almost entirely Reid’s doing.
Unsurprisingly for someone who was so pugnacious, his memorial service had a more partisan edge than other recent funerals for major American political figures such as Robert J. Dole and Colin L. Powell. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) recalled Reid kissing a picture of Claire McCaskill after her victory in Missouri helped Democrats secure the Senate majority. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not attend the service.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she got to know Reid in 1986 when she was finance chairman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and he was waging what would be a successful bid for the Senate seat he’d lost 12 years earlier. She said they talked two or three times daily for the 12 years they were both Democratic leaders of their respective chambers.
Pelosi said she never heard him say a mean word about any of his Republican colleagues during these calls. Obama brought this up when his turn to speak came. Smirking, he said that this was not the Reid he knew.
Reid was both soft-spoken and smash-mouth, often to a fault. His baseless attacks on Mitt Romney during the 2012 campaign, falsely claiming the GOP presidential nominee hadn’t paid income taxes in a decade, showed how dirty he was willing to play for partisan advantage. The paradox of Reid is that he was also a devout Mormon, having converted to the faith with his wife Landra, who grew up Jewish.
Nevada transformed as much as Reid over the course of his life. When he was born in 1939, the population was 107,000. Now it’s 3.1 million. He won his Senate seat two years after President Ronald Reagan carried the state with 66 percent. Democrats have won Nevada in the past four presidential elections.
But the state is changing again. A slate of liberal ideologues aligned with Bernie Sanders wrested control of the Nevada Democratic Party last March from the Reid Machine that turned the state blue. Democrats became dominant thanks to Reid’s ability to turn out the growing Hispanic population, but Republicans are making inroads with working-class Latinos. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), who succeeded Reid in the Senate, looks vulnerable in the midterms.
Biden predicted Reid will be remembered as one of the greatest majority leaders in history. The president recalled how Reid hung a portrait in his office of Mark Twain, who wrote “Roughing It” about his Nevada experiences. “Here’s someone Mark Twain himself would’ve written about as a defining character in the American story,” Biden said, “had he known Harry.”
Then the president motorcaded to Harry Reid International Airport to fly back to Washington.