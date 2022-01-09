A bid to confirm D.C. nominees by seeking unanimous consent was blocked by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) “I have absolutely no faith that Joe Biden’s radical far-left nominees will uphold the rule of law,” he said. Never mind the recommendations from the congressionally constituted judicial commission are almost always uncontroversial. They are generally former prosecutors or magistrate judges or administrative law judges with apolitical backgrounds. But Democrats also share in the responsibility for the crisis facing the D.C. courts. Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) so far has not been willing to press the nominations to a vote by invoking cloture. That would take up precious floor time and, as D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) wryly noted, D.C. “is at the bottom of the barrel until we get statehood.” A spokesman for Mr. Schumer assured us “we are going to get these nominees confirmed.” The question is when. The residents of Washington, D.C., shouldn’t have to wait any longer for timely justice.