If we are going to apply a football metaphor to the pandemic, a better one would be this: As in football, the battle against covid requires a team effort. Our best plays? Get vaccinated, get boosted and wear masks. Since the coronavirus broke out in 2020, however, our team has barely managed to move the ball past midfield. We fell far behind against initial variants of the virus — strains that were less deadly than delta, or less contagious than omicron, or both. Now we are battling reinforcements that are stronger and more agile than the opponent we originally planned for — and we’re losing.